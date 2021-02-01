Teden Mengi: Derby County sign Manchester United defender on loan
Derby County have signed Manchester United defender Teden Mengi on loan until the end of the season.
The 18-year-old made his debut for the Red Devils against LASK in the Europa League in August 2020.
Mengi could make his debut for Wayne Rooney's side against Rotherham on Tuesday.
Rooney said: "He's a fantastic young player. He's strong and he's quick, and I felt he could give us something a bit different to what we have at the back."
