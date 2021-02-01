Last updated on .From the section Derby

Teden Mengi made three appearances for Manchester United's under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy this season

Derby County have signed Manchester United defender Teden Mengi on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Red Devils against LASK in the Europa League in August 2020.

Mengi could make his debut for Wayne Rooney's side against Rotherham on Tuesday.

Rooney said: "He's a fantastic young player. He's strong and he's quick, and I felt he could give us something a bit different to what we have at the back."

