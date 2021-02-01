Last updated on .From the section Bolton

MJ Williams made 14 appearances for Blackpool this season

Bolton have signed Blackpool midfielder MJ Williams on an 18-month deal, and West Ham striker Oladapo Afolayan and Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen on loan until the end of the season.

Williams, 25, joined the Seasiders from Rochdale in the summer and made 14 appearances.

Afolayan, 23, scored on his Hammers debut against Doncaster in the FA Cup last month.

Dane Jensen, 21, is yet to make his debut for the Clarets.

