Ainsley Maitland-Niles has made 11 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this term

West Brom have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal utility player Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan until the end of the season.

Sam Allardyce thought he was going to land the England international last week, but the chance appeared to have gone when his interest became public.

Southampton and Leicester also asked about the player.

However, Arsenal did not want to let Maitland-Niles join the Foxes and the Saints withdrew their interest.

The Gunners did not want the 23-year-old - who can operate at full-back and in midfield - to join a club who are in contention for a Champions League place, while Southampton felt it was taking too long to reach a deal.

That allowed West Brom to move back in and the transfer is expected to be concluded before tonight's 23:00 GMT deadline.

West Brom are also close to concluding a deal for Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu.