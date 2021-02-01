Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

DeAndre Yedlin has made 10 appearances in all competitions this season

Newcastle full-back DeAndre Yedlin has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray.

The United States defender, 27, was surplus to requirements at Newcastle as they have two other right-backs.

Yedlin, who recently overcame a work permit issue, joined the Magpies from Tottenham on a five-year deal in 2016.

Newcastle are in talks over a loan for Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock and boss Steve Bruce has confirmed interest in Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Yedlin made six Premier League appearances this season and played 125 times for the club in total.

Bruce said: "Quite simply we have had three right-backs at the club now and DeAndre is suited to wing-back. It’s been no secret that we have made changes to a back four.

"I want to wish him best of luck playing in Turkey for a huge club like Galatasaray. He's a great professional, and a great lad.

“Sometimes you have to let one out to bring somebody in so it could be a busy day for us."