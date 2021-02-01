Conor Grant: Rochdale sign Sheffield Wednesday youngster for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Rochdale
Rochdale have signed Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Conor Grant for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Crown Oil Arena.
His only senior appearance came as a substitute against Dale in the second round of this season's Carabao Cup.
"My agent said to me a couple of weeks ago that Sheffield Wednesday were talking about a loan, but the gaffer here wanted a permanent deal, which I was all for," said Grant.
"I think I can develop a lot here, to be honest. I want to get as many minutes as I can and hopefully kick on."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.