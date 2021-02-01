Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Charlie Gilmour has joined St Johnstone for the rest of the season after leaving Norwich City.

The midfielder, 21, spent time on loan at Dutch side Telstar last term, having joined City from Arsenal in 2019.

Gilmour has been capped up to under-19 level by Scotland.

"It's an opportunity to play in a good league and obviously with my connection to Scotland being half-Scottish makes it an exciting move for me personally," he told St Johnstone's website.

"I've loved being around Callum Davidson. He's a good man-manager and he always speaks to you. I'm a defensive midfielder. I like to have the ball and keep the ball."

