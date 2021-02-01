Cenk Tosun: Everton striker returns to Besiktas until the end of the season
Last updated on .From the section Everton
Everton striker Cenk Tosun has returned to his former club Besiktas on loan until the end of the season.
The 29-year-old Turkey international moved to Everton from Besiktas in January 2018 for £27m.
But he struggled to cement his place in the team, scoring 11 goals in 58 matches in all competitions.
CSKA Moscow were also interested but Tosun, who has not made a league start this season, opted to return to the Turkish Super Lig club.
