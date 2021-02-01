Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Jamie Proctor's one league goal for Newport came at Leyton Orient in December

League One side Wigan Athletic have signed Rotherham striker Jamie Proctor and Plymouth centre-back Scott Wootton on loan until the end of the season.

Ex-Fleetwood and Crawley man Proctor, 28, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Newport, scoring two goals in 13 appearances.

He spent time on loan at Scunthorpe and AFC Fylde last season.

Former Leeds defender Wootton, 29, has played 68 times for Argyle since joining from MK Dons in July 2018.

The Latics have also re-signed winger Viv Solomon-Otabor until the summer.

The former Birmingham City player played 11 times for Wigan before being injured against Plymouth Argyle in October.

Wigan, who are still in administration, have been given special dispensation from the EFL to re-sign Solomon-Otabor after striker Kyle Joseph and midfielder Harry McHugh were ruled out for a number of weeks with injury.

