Fabio Tavares: Coventry City sign Rochdale forward for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Coventry
Coventry City have signed forward Fabio Tavares from Rochdale for an undisclosed fee on a deal until 2023.
The 20-year-old will initially play in the Sky Blues' development squad.
Tavares played 39 times for League One Rochdale - including 31 substitute appearances - scoring four goals, and spent time on loan at non-league Curzon Ashton last season.
"He's a pacy attacking player with some really promising all-round attributes," said Coventry boss Mark Robins.
