Joe Adams: Brentford winger joins Grimsby Town on loan
Last updated on .From the section Grimsby
League Two strugglers Grimsby Town have signed Brentford winger Joe Adams on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old, a Wales under-21 international, is yet to make his senior debut for the Championship club.
However, Adams has featured 49 times for Brentford's B team since joining from Bury in the summer of 2019.
"He's very well thought of at Brentford. He's a winger who is very flexible, so he gives us plenty of options," boss Paul Hurst said.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.