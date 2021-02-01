National League news - February 2021

Last updated on .From the section National League

Arsenal's 21-year-old Nigerian defender Joseph Olowu moved to Wealdstone on loan on 1 February

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 February

Wealdstone have bolstered their defence with two loan signings.

The Stones have brought in Arsenal's 21-year-old Nigerian defender Joseph Olowu on loan for the rest of the season and Watford's academy captain George Langston, 18, on a month-long deal.