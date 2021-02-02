Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic's "ship is heading for disaster" and manager Neil Lennon is "in trouble", says Craig Levein.

Lennon, 49, insists he is not planning to depart this summer, when chief executive Peter Lawwell will retire.

The defending Scottish Premiership champions are 23 points behind Rangers following Saturday's defeat by St Mirren.

"For the first time, I really think he's in trouble," said former Scotland and Hearts boss Levein.

"I've been behind Lenny all the way through here but what I saw in recent games, I think he's struggling to turn that ship round. In fact, the ship's heading for disaster in all honesty and it's just whether he jumps overboard or not.

"He will not want to walk away from this because he's a proud guy, he'll think he can fix it. I think it's finished. I can't see them recovering from this."

Former Hibernian and Bolton boss Lennon, now in his second spell as Celtic manager, agreed a 12-month rolling contract in 2019.

With Lawwell's replacement Dominic McKay contracted to Scottish Rugby until the end of June, Celtic have not publicised their plans for next season yet. The board backed Lennon twice late last year but said "progress will be reviewed in the new year".

"He's been cut adrift by the club," Levein added.

"To go out there time after time after time and have to answer all those questions - he's punch drunk with the amount of negativity coming his way. Far too many good players in that team have let him down.

"If Celtic aren't winning matches then the vast majority of Celtic supporters will want rid of the manager, for sure."