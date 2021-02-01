Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Scott Wright has moved to Rangers six months earlier than planned

Bournemouth's Jack Simpson and Scott Wright of Aberdeen have both joined Rangers after signing four-and-a-half-year deals.

Defender Simpson, 24, was Steven Gerrard's first signing of the January window late on Monday with forward Wright, 23, following soon after.

Both had originally agreed pre-contracts with the Ibrox club.

"Scott is a player that I have admired," Gerrard told the Rangers website external-link .

"I believe we can utilise his skillset within our system. He will train with his new team-mates tomorrow."

Wright has played 91 times for Aberdeen since breaking through at the age of 16 and has scored twice in 19 games this season.

Simpson has made 12 appearances for Championship side Bournemouth this season and played 35 games in total for the Cherries.

"It is going to be a huge challenge to keep up with everything that has happened and to keep pushing myself to stay at the standards that are expected here," Simpson said external-link .

"That is very important to me and I am excited to try and do that."

Meanwhile fringe players Brandon Barker and George Edmundson have departed on loan to Oxford United and Derby County, respectively.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.