Lewis Wing has scored 12 goals in 80 Championship appearances for Middlesbrough

Rotherham United have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old joined Boro from non-league Shildon in 2017 and has made has made 80 Championship appearances for them.

He could make his debut for the Millers against Derby on Tuesday.

"He's a great kid who came out of non-league and had to fight and scrap to get his chance," boss Paul Warne told the club website. external-link

