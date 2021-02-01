Tom Ince is a former England Under-21 international

Luton Town have signed Stoke City forward Tom Ince on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old, who has played almost 400 games in the top three tiers in England, joined Stoke from Huddersfield Town in a £10m deal in 2018.

He has since scored nine goals in 88 appearances, but has started just two league games this season.

"He's a player I know very well from my time at Stoke," Luton boss Nathan Joes told the club website.

"He'll give us real quality in the final third and it just shows one, the ambition here, and two, the reputation we are starting to build that we can attract him."

Having started his career at Liverpool where his father and former England midfielder Paul played, Ince has had permanent spells at Blackpool, Hull and Derby County - who paid £4.75m for him in 2015 - before moving to Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee in 2017.

"I've had a tough six to eight months where I haven't been given the opportunity to play, and I'm just grateful for the manager to be able to do that by bringing me into a very good side who have done ever so well this season," Ince told the Luton website.

"I'm hungry to help the team and also try to do well for myself and get myself back out there playing how I know I can. It's a good challenge and one I'm looking forward to."

