Joe Willock made his senior Arsenal debut in the 4-2 win against Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League in September 2017

Newcastle have signed Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock on loan while full-back DeAndre Yedlin has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray.

Willock, 21, has featured as a substitute for the Gunners in recent months and last started a Premier League game in November.

Yedlin, 27, was surplus to requirements as Newcastle have two other right-backs in Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo.

The United States defender joined the Magpies from Tottenham in 2016.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has also confirmed interest in Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Yedlin made six Premier League appearances this season and played 125 times for the club in total.

Bruce said: "Quite simply we have had three right-backs at the club now and DeAndre is suited to wing-back. It’s been no secret that we have made changes to a back four.

"I want to wish him best of luck playing in Turkey for a huge club like Galatasaray. He's a great professional, and a great lad.

“Sometimes you have to let one out to bring somebody in so it could be a busy day for us."