Gedson Fernandes made two appearances this season for Tottenham - both coming in cup competitions

Galatasaray have signed Gedson Fernandes on loan until the end of the season after the Benfica midfielder's loan at Tottenham Hotspur was ended.

Fernandes, 22, was boss Jose Mourinho's first signing at Spurs, joining on an 18-month deal in January 2020.

However, the Portugal midfielder failed to start a single Premier League game.

Fernandes, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, reportedly travelled by a special plane and was met external-link by an ambulance on his arrival in Turkey.

Galatasaray confirmed the move external-link on their website as Spurs sent the player their best wishes. external-link

Fernandes made four starts in a total of 14 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham.