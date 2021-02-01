Arsenal transfer news: Shkodran Mustafi joins Schalke

Shkodran Mustafi
Shkodran Mustafi made 151 appearances for Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed that defender Shkodran Mustafi has left the club to sign for Schalke.

Mustafi, 28, joins the Bundesliga strugglers on a six-month deal to replace Ozan Kabak, who has completed a deadline-day loan move to Liverpool.

Germany centre-back Mustafi did not start a Premier League game for the Gunners this season.

He joined Arsenal from Valencia in 2016 for a fee in excess of £35m and made 151 appearances for the club.

Mustafi was part of the Germany squad that lifted the 2014 World Cup, although he missed the final stages of the tournament with a thigh injury.

While at Emirates Stadium, he helped Arsenal reach the EFL Cup final in 2018 and the Europa League final in 2019, but illness and injury meant he missed the 2017 and 2020 FA Cup finals.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Before he left I imagine he went over to Davinson Sanchez’s house to hand over the title of ‘Worst Defender in North London’

  • Arsenal didn't say 'must have fee' for Mustafi.

  • Within the space of a week Arsenal lose Mustafi and Ozil who combined cost the club £80m for absolutely nothing (on top of the recent exits of Sanchez, Ramsey, Welbeck and Wilshire who ran down their contracts and no fee(s) were also received). The mis-management of the club by the likes of Gazidis and Sanllehi and the the board is truly staggering! And people blamed Wenger!!!

    • keshymckesh replied:
      Agree that it reeks of poor management at the top, but it's well known Wenger had a fair amount of control of signings in his tenure and was keen himself to retain Ozil after the loss of Sanchez. He's not without blame for putting him on this monster contract.

      But something is seriously wrong at the highest levels of the club.

  • More chance to win something at Schalke
    Ya know what I mean?

  • Total waste of 35m
    Do not know what Wenger saw in him.
    There were better English players available and already established in the Premier League.

  • Mustafi actually played really well in many important games...but most fans didn't take to him...and did lose his head & concentration probably a few too many times. Strange one because on paper he had all the attributes to be really good & highly values. Another played bought in for a lot of cash & out the door for free / very little.

  • It’s easy for people to criticise players like Mustafi but to be fair to him he did have some good moments in an Arsenal shirt but everyone is quick to forget those and remember his mistakes.

    He did have a fairly promising start to his Arsenal career and he did score in a north London derby. Hopefully he can rekindle that form at Schalke.

    Good luck to him and wish him every success

    🔙🔛🔝

    😉

  • Good luck to him, but pound-for-pound one of the poorest signings Arsenal ever made.

    • Baron Voltan replied:
      Igor Stepanovs

  • Dirty little have your say from big bbc chief football writer mcnulty, you dont get him hitting the big stories in football like racism and putin money, just likes a stir and getting managers sacked. The chief football wrter who has stated that there is a curse, yes a curse on old wemberley stadium, scooby and the gang helped mcnulty get to the nottom of it though. A curse! This from a chief hack

  • WHO????

  • So he goes and yet Tierney still steals a wage while being almost permanently injured.
    Amazing that some people thought Ozil was the biggest leech at the club.

    • JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Awful trolling Leslie. Shan't be giving you the downvote you're craving here

      have a nice night.

  • There could be a player in there somewhere but his hot head leaves him out of position far too often.

    Hopefully being back in Germany helps him out since he's got a good four more seasons in him at his 'prime'.

    All the best, Musti, but it's good to see the much needed clear out happening at Arsenal.

  • Two CBs leave on a free, after signing for a combined £50m. Shocking waste of money from Arsenal there.

    • munkiman replied:
      Thankfully the youngsters will start to balance out the losses.

  • We thought we were getting a good CB when we signed this guy, and - unpopular opinion - at times, that was what we got. He was solid in Arteta's first half a season in particular.

    Even when he hit some very, VERY low lows, you couldn't say he wasn't putting in 100%. Best of luck to him.

    • Peadar replied:
      Yea, seen him play well for Arsenal and awful other days. Buried a header v Spurs few years back. Holding is better

  • Mustafi Transfer - best of luck to him.

  • A move upwards & onwards .....can't blame him

    • munkiman replied:
      I'd not describe going to another country as upwards, onwards maybe as he needs travel there.

      Thanks

