Shkodran Mustafi made 151 appearances for Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed that defender Shkodran Mustafi has left the club to sign for Schalke.

Mustafi, 28, joins the Bundesliga strugglers on a six-month deal to replace Ozan Kabak, who has completed a deadline-day loan move to Liverpool.

Germany centre-back Mustafi did not start a Premier League game for the Gunners this season.

He joined Arsenal from Valencia in 2016 for a fee in excess of £35m and made 151 appearances for the club.

Mustafi was part of the Germany squad that lifted the 2014 World Cup, although he missed the final stages of the tournament with a thigh injury.

While at Emirates Stadium, he helped Arsenal reach the EFL Cup final in 2018 and the Europa League final in 2019, but illness and injury meant he missed the 2017 and 2020 FA Cup finals.

