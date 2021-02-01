Arsenal transfer news: Shkodran Mustafi joins Schalke
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Arsenal have confirmed that defender Shkodran Mustafi has left the club to sign for Schalke.
Mustafi, 28, joins the Bundesliga strugglers on a six-month deal to replace Ozan Kabak, who has completed a deadline-day loan move to Liverpool.
Germany centre-back Mustafi did not start a Premier League game for the Gunners this season.
He joined Arsenal from Valencia in 2016 for a fee in excess of £35m and made 151 appearances for the club.
Mustafi was part of the Germany squad that lifted the 2014 World Cup, although he missed the final stages of the tournament with a thigh injury.
While at Emirates Stadium, he helped Arsenal reach the EFL Cup final in 2018 and the Europa League final in 2019, but illness and injury meant he missed the 2017 and 2020 FA Cup finals.
Ya know what I mean?
Do not know what Wenger saw in him.
There were better English players available and already established in the Premier League.
He did have a fairly promising start to his Arsenal career and he did score in a north London derby. Hopefully he can rekindle that form at Schalke.
Good luck to him and wish him every success
🔙🔛🔝
😉
Amazing that some people thought Ozil was the biggest leech at the club.
Hopefully being back in Germany helps him out since he's got a good four more seasons in him at his 'prime'.
All the best, Musti, but it's good to see the much needed clear out happening at Arsenal.
Even when he hit some very, VERY low lows, you couldn't say he wasn't putting in 100%. Best of luck to him.