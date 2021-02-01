Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Zak Jules has played 20 times for League Two Walsall this season

MK Dons have signed defender Zak Jules from Walsall for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old can play in the centre or left of defence and made 42 appearances for the Saddlers after joining from Macclesfield in July 2019.

Jules has also spent time on loan at Motherwell, Barnet and Chesterfield.

"I'm quick, athletic and strong but I'm good with the ball too and comfortable playing out from the back, which you need when playing in a Russell Martin team," he told the Dons website. external-link

