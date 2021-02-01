Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Alex Denny has made 12 appearances for Salford this season

Morecambe have signed Salford City midfielder Alex Denny on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old joined the Ammies from Everton in the summer, having made one appearance for the Toffees, and has played 12 times this season.

He could make his debut in Saturday's League Two trip to Stevenage.

Denny comes in after Adam Phillips was recalled by Burnley earlier on Monday and loaned out to League One side Accrington.

