James Morton played seven times for Grimsby in League Two this season

League One club Gillingham have signed Bristol City midfielder James Morton on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old had a spell on loan at Grimsby Town earlier in the campaign, making nine appearances in all competitions for the League Two outfit.

Morton came through the youth ranks at Ashton Gate and has featured once for the Robins in the EFL Cup.

He has previously had stints at Forest Green Rovers and becomes Gillingham's sixth signing of the transfer window.

