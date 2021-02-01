Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Christopher Missilou made his final appearance for Northampton in the Papa John's Trophy on 12 January

Swindon Town have signed midfielder Christopher Missilou from fellow League One club Northampton Town in a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Cobblers this season, but has not featured in the league since mid-December.

The Robins have not disclosed the length of Missilou's contract or the terms of the transfer.

The former Oldham Athletic man is a France-born Congo international.

