From the section Blackpool

Elliot Embleton has represented England up to under-20 level

Blackpool have signed Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton on loan for the rest of the League One season.

However, the 21-year-old will stay with the Black Cats until the summer of 2022 after they triggered a one-year extension external-link in his contract.

Embleton has made 12 Sunderland appearances this season and spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Grimsby.

"He's someone who identifies with the way we want to play football," said Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

