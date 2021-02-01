Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Curtis Main has scored 53 goals in a career spanning more than 300 appearances

Shrewsbury Town have signed striker Curtis Main after he had his contracted cancelled at Scottish side Aberdeen.

The 28-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the season and moves to the Shrews for the second time after spending a month at the club on loan from Middlesbrough in 2013.

Main has scored three goals in 18 appearances for the Dons this season.

He has also previously had spells at Motherwell, Portsmouth and Doncaster after starting out at Darlington.

"He was a player who worked extremely hard during this time here, but we felt changing up the forward line with different options was the right thing to do at this time," Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes told the club website.

"Having worked with him for two years I know how determined Curtis will be to make his next club a success and he goes with our best wishes."

