Josh Maja first joined Fulham as an 11-year-old

Fulham have signed Nigeria striker Josh Maja from Bordeaux on loan for the rest of the season.

The Cottagers have the option to make the deal for the 22-year-old permanent at the end of the campaign.

London-born Maja played at youth level for Crystal Palace and Fulham and later joined Sunderland, making his senior debut in September 2016.

Meanwhile, French defender Maxime le Marchand has joined Royal Antwerp on loan until the end of 2020-21.

In the 2018-19 campaign, Maja had scored 16 goals by mid-January for the Black Cats and last season in France he scored seven goals, including a hat-trick against Nimes.

"This is a big opportunity and I look forward to meeting up with the team and working hard to achieve positive results," he said.

Fulham co-owner Tony Khan added: "I'm delighted that we've been able to bring Josh back to Fulham.

"He's made tremendous progress in the years since he left our academy, and now he's returning to the club in our first team with an opportunity to earn his place in our squad and prove himself at the highest level."