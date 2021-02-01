Last updated on .From the section QPR

Both of Sam Field's starts for Premier League strugglers West Brom this season came in the Carabao Cup

Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed West Bromwich Albion midfielder Sam Field on loan until the end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old has made five appearances for the Baggies this season, but has not featured since the defeat at Southampton in October.

An England Under-20 international, Field played 18 times during a stint at Charlton Athletic last season.

He becomes QPR's fifth signing of the transfer window.

