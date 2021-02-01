Last updated on .From the section Southend

Jacob Mellis has made 269 career league appearances

League Two strugglers Southend United have signed midfielder Jacob Mellis from Gillingham on an initial deal until the end of the season.

Ex-Mansfield, Bury and Barnsley man Mellis, 30, only joined the League One Gills in August but made just 10 appearances for Steve Evans' side.

His contract at Southend includes the option of a further year.

The Shrimpers are bottom of the table, three points from safety, as they look to avoid successive relegations.

Meanwhile, Southend have extended the loan of 20-year-old Arsenal midfielder James Olayinka until the end of the season, while captain John White, 34, has signed a new deal until the end of the season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.