National League
AldershotAldershot Town19:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
Venue: The EBB Stadium, England

Aldershot Town v Chesterfield

Line-ups

Aldershot

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Walker
  • 25Ogie
  • 15Anderson
  • 6Lyons-Foster
  • 2Fowler
  • 8Rees
  • 20Edser
  • 14Nouble
  • 11Panayiotou
  • 9Bettamer

Substitutes

  • 4Sendles-White
  • 10Kandi
  • 12Whittingham
  • 23Colombie
  • 30Miller

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Smith
  • 2Carline
  • 6Maguire
  • 8Weston
  • 32Kerr
  • 26Hollis
  • 29Whittle
  • 28Smith
  • 16Clarke
  • 29Yussuf
  • 9Asante

Substitutes

  • 4Yarney
  • 10Mandeville
  • 11Dinanga
  • 18Tyson
  • 22Whelan
Referee:
Adrian Quelch

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United27176446232357
2Hartlepool30158739271253
3Torquay28156748291951
4Stockport28138740241647
5Wrexham29138840291147
6Notts County26136734211345
7Bromley28128846351144
8Halifax28127943331043
9Eastleigh28111073628843
10Boreham Wood3091383632440
11Chesterfield261231138281039
12Maidenhead United2511684036439
13Aldershot27115114140138
14Yeovil30115144347-438
15Altrincham31108133439-538
16Dag & Red28107112835-737
17Solihull Moors2695122832-432
18Woking2787123031-131
19Wealdstone2785143456-2229
20Weymouth2876153142-1127
21King's Lynn2766153354-2124
22Barnet2734202165-4413
23Dover1531111235-2310
View full National League table

