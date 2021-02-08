Last updated on .From the section National League

Snow and more forecast poor weather has led to the National League fixture between Dover Athletic and Maidenhead United on Tuesday being postponed.

Dover also had their home league match against Hartlepool on Saturday called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

It means the Whites have played six fewer games than some teams in the National League following a series of weather and Covid-19 postponements.

A new date for the Maidenhead fixture will be confirmed in due course.