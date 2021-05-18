Weymouth v Boreham Wood

WeymouthWeymouth19:45Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|40
|24
|9
|7
|69
|34
|35
|81
|2
|Torquay
|40
|23
|9
|8
|66
|37
|29
|78
|3
|Stockport
|40
|20
|13
|7
|67
|31
|36
|73
|4
|Hartlepool
|40
|21
|10
|9
|62
|40
|22
|73
|5
|Wrexham
|39
|18
|10
|11
|58
|38
|20
|64
|6
|Notts County
|39
|18
|10
|11
|58
|40
|18
|64
|7
|Chesterfield
|40
|19
|6
|15
|56
|41
|15
|63
|8
|Bromley
|40
|17
|12
|11
|59
|51
|8
|63
|9
|Halifax
|40
|18
|8
|14
|60
|51
|9
|62
|10
|Eastleigh
|38
|16
|11
|11
|44
|36
|8
|59
|11
|Dag & Red
|40
|17
|8
|15
|51
|45
|6
|59
|12
|Solihull Moors
|38
|16
|6
|16
|50
|46
|4
|54
|13
|Boreham Wood
|39
|12
|16
|11
|48
|42
|6
|52
|14
|Maidenhead United
|38
|14
|10
|14
|57
|55
|2
|52
|15
|Aldershot
|39
|15
|6
|18
|52
|56
|-4
|51
|16
|Yeovil
|39
|15
|6
|18
|55
|63
|-8
|51
|17
|Altrincham
|39
|11
|9
|19
|41
|56
|-15
|42
|18
|Weymouth
|39
|11
|6
|22
|44
|61
|-17
|39
|19
|Wealdstone
|40
|9
|7
|24
|44
|93
|-49
|34
|20
|Woking
|40
|8
|8
|24
|39
|64
|-25
|32
|21
|King's Lynn
|39
|7
|8
|24
|42
|88
|-46
|29
|22
|Barnet
|38
|6
|6
|26
|31
|85
|-54
|24
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0