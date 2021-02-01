Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons was defeated by Chris Iwelumo last time out, but is it time for revenge?
Back in August BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter stumbled to a narrow loss against the former Scotland international. Can she make amends this midweek in the Sportscene predictor?
Both sets of predictions are frighteningly similar, so who will prevail?
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Aberdeen v Livingston (Tues, 18:00 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Chris' prediction: 1-1
St Mirren v Hibernian (Tues, 18:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Chris' prediction: 2-1
Kilmarnock v Celtic (Tues, 19:45)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Chris' prediction: 0-3
Hamilton v Ross County (Wed, 18:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-2
Chris' prediction: 0-2
Motherwell v Dundee United (Wed, 18:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Chris' prediction: 2-1
Rangers v St Johnstone (Wed, 19:45)
Amy's prediction: 3-1
Chris' prediction: 3-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Chick Young
|110
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Stuart Cosgrove
|70
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Richard Gordon
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Shelley Kerr
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1250
|Pundits
|1120
|Amy v Pundits
|P24
|W9
|D7
|L8