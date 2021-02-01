Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons was defeated by Chris Iwelumo last time out, but is it time for revenge?

Back in August BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter stumbled to a narrow loss against the former Scotland international. Can she make amends this midweek in the Sportscene predictor?

Both sets of predictions are frighteningly similar, so who will prevail?

Amy Chris Aberdeen v Livingston 1-1 1-1 St Mirren v Hibernian 2-1 2-1 Kilmarnock v Celtic 0-1 0-3 Hamilton v Ross County 0-2 0-2 Motherwell v Dundee United 1-0 2-1 Rangers v St Johnstone 3-1 3-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v Livingston (Tues, 18:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Chris' prediction: 1-1

St Mirren v Hibernian (Tues, 18:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Chris' prediction: 2-1

Kilmarnock v Celtic (Tues, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Chris' prediction: 0-3

Hamilton v Ross County (Wed, 18:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Chris' prediction: 0-2

Motherwell v Dundee United (Wed, 18:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Chris' prediction: 2-1

Rangers v St Johnstone (Wed, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Chris' prediction: 3-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Chick Young 110 Andy Halliday 90 Allan Preston 80 Stuart Cosgrove 70 Derek Ferguson 70 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Pat Bonner 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Chris Burke 20 Richard Gordon 20 Steven Pressley 10 Shelley Kerr 10

Total scores Amy 1250 Pundits 1120