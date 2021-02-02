Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ellie Roebuck won the inaugural WSL Golden Gloves award in 2019-20

England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has signed a new three-year deal with Manchester City.

The 21-year-old has been with City since the age of 15, made her debut while still on academy terms and has helped them win the FA and League Cups.

She has played five games for England since making her bow against Austria in 2018 as a substitute for Mary Earps.

"City is the place I want to be - it's where I see myself developing as a player," Roebuck said.

Boss Gareth Taylor added: "We are really pleased to secure Ellie's future with us and look forward to seeing her add to the continued success she has had so far here at Manchester City in the years to come."