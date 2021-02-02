Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more consistency in the Scottish FA's disciplinary system, but admits he cannot defend Alfredo Morelos' latest indiscretion.

Morelos serves a three-game ban after Rangers admitted to the striker's stamp on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

Hibs' Darren McGregor was not cited for a similar offence on Glen Kamara.

"I have looked at the [Morelos] incident a lot and don't think there is a case for us to defend," said Gerrard.

"Having said that, it doesn't mean we are pleased with everything that happened in that game, or has happened during this season or previous seasons.

"So it is something behind the scenes that myself and the board are working very hard on, trying to find better solutions in terms of disciplinary and the processes that go on.

"It is something we will continue to try to be a support to in terms of the authorities, to try and make things better and more consistent."

Morelos' stamp during the 1-0 win at Easter Road last Wednesday means he misses Scottish Premiership matches against St Johnstone, who visit Ibrox on Wednesday, Hamilton and Kilmarnock.

The Colombian serves an extra game's suspension because it his second such offence this season, having also been cited for violent conduct following a challenge on Dundee United's Mark Connolly in December.

Asked for his concerns about the SFA's disciplinary process, Gerrard said: "Consistency. That is what every manager wants, a level of consistency for every player or every incident, to be judged in the same way.

"I think that will really help the league moving forward."

Meanwhile, Gerrard revealed defender Nikola Katic is out for the rest of the campaign. The Croatia centre-half has been sidelined all season after having knee surgery last summer.

But midfielder Scott Arfield, who has not played since damaging ankle ligaments against Hibs on Boxing Day, is se to be fit for Rangers' Europa League last-32 first leg against Royal Antwerp on 18 February.

"Arfield is due to start coming back into the group at the end of the week and really pleased it has gone to plan," added Gerrard.

"The medical team have done a great job and he should hopefully be available for the European games."