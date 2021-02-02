Last updated on .From the section Football

Stuart Baxter managed South Africa at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Indian Super League side Odisha have sacked English head coach Stuart Baxter after he made "completely unacceptable" comments in a post-match interview.

The 67-year-old made reference to rape as he criticised refereeing decisions following his side's 1-0 defeat by Jamshedpur.

Baxter previously managed the South Africa and Finland national sides as well as England's Under-19s.

Odisha said they had terminated his contract with immediate effect.

In a statement, the club said it was "appalled" by Baxter's comments.

"It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club," the statement continued.

"We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologise and the club management will handle this matter internally."

Baxter said he thought his players would have to "get raped" to be awarded penalties.

Odisha owner Rohan Sharma said he was "absolutely disgusted and infuriated".

A former midfielder, Baxter had spells at Preston, Morecambe and Stockport County before spending the rest of his playing career abroad.

After resigning as South Africa boss for a second time in 2019, having previously led them from 2004-2005, he was named Odisha manager last June, signing a two-year deal.

Odisha are bottom of the Indian Super League.