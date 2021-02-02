D'Margio Wright-Phillips: Stoke City sign son of Shaun and Ian Wright's grandson from Manchester City
From the section Stoke
Championship side Stoke City have signed D'Margio Wright-Phillips, the son of Shaun and grandson of Arsenal legend Ian Wright.
The 19-year-old winger has joined the under-23 set-up from Manchester City, where his England international father Shaun started his career.
D'Margio Wright-Phillips came through City's academy system.
But the closest he came to first-team action was a substitute appearance for the under-21 side in the EFL Trophy.
D'Margio, who came on in the 4-0 win over Scunthorpe in September, will link up with striker Will Goodwin, 18, who has joined Stoke's under-23 side from National League North side Chester FC.
Mitchel Bergkamp, the son of Ian Wright's former Arsenal team-mate Dennis, joined Watford's under-23 squad on Monday.
