Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Goodridge (left) was part of Burnley's squad late last season, while Ndjoli was on loan to Motherwell in Scotland

Barrow have signed striker Mikael Ndjoli after he left Bournemouth, and Burnley midfielder Mace Goodridge on loan for the rest of the season.

Ndjoli, 23, joined the Cherries in 2016 but did not make a senior appearance, instead spending time on loan at Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Gillingham.

No details of the length of the deal have been confirmed by the Bluebirds.

Former Manchester City academy player Goodridge, 21, had been at Newcastle before moving to the Clarets in 2018.

He is yet to make his first-team debut at Turf Moor but has been on the bench.

Both deals were completed after submitting paperwork in time to beat Monday's 23:00 GMT deadline.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.