Rojo helped United win the FA Cup and the EFL Cup during his time at the club

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has joined Argentine side Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old Argentina defender had been at Old Trafford since August 2014 after signing from Sporting Lisbon, but has not played for the Reds since November 2019.

He signed a new three-year deal in March 2018, with the option of an extra year, which was not activated.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at his first club, Estudiantes.