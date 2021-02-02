Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Allan Campbell has been a Motherwell regular in recent seasons

Motherwell rejected "substantial bids" for midfielder Allan Campbell last month, says manager Graham Alexander.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in summer at the club three points off the foot of the Premiership.

Alexander made two signings on deadline day, with another set for Tuesday, and secured Stephen O'Donnell on a contract extension while keeping Declan Gallagher amid links with Celtic.

"For me the biggest bonus is keeping our best players," Alexander said.

"We knew there was a possibility of them leaving. We turned down substantial bids for Allan Campbell in January."

Alexander was busy on deadline day with midfielder Robbie Crawford making his loan from Livingston permanent and Hearts forward and Crewe defender Eddie Nolan joining on loan.

"We brought in a little bit of experience with Nolan and Roberts and there's another young player on his way," Alexander said.

Reports in Lancashire before the deadline claimed that Blackburn defender Tyler Magloire was on his way to Fir Park on loan.