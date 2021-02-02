Last updated on .From the section Football

Five more EFL clubs returned no positive Covid-19 cases compared with the previous week's results

Sixty-five English Football League clubs returned no positive Covid-19 results as cases fell for a third successive week from 26 to 19.

A total of 5,448 players and staff from all 72 EFL clubs were tested between 25 and 31 January.

The previous week, 26 people tested positive from 4,794 tests with 60 clubs confirmed as being case-free.

League Two Cheltenham Town have had to postpone their next two fixtures after positive tests at the club.

The Robins' matches against Barrow on Tuesday and Carlisle United on Saturday were called off on Monday, although they have not specified how many positive cases had been recorded.

A twice-weekly mandatory Covid-19 testing programme across the entire EFL was introduced in early January.

The first week of testing returned more than 100 positive cases from 66 clubs.