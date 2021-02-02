Last updated on .From the section Irish

Connor's Institute have not played a competitive match since March

Institute manager Sean Connor says the cancellation of the 2020-21 NIFL Championship season "will have ramifications for years to come".

The Northern Ireland Football League confirmed on Tuesday that the season would be declared null and void after a majority of clubs backed the move.

Championship clubs have not played all season as they were not granted elite status to play during the pandemic.

"I'm disappointed but I saw this coming down the line," said Connor.

"This was bound to happen. The whole thing is a mess," added the Stute boss.

'Ramifications for years to come'

Institute were relegated last season after a mathematical formula was used to decide the final Premiership placings when the season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are clubs in the Premiership who could have been relegated last season who will benefit from the money they receive from being in the Premiership this year," argued Connor.

"As there will be no relegation as a result of this decision they will benefit from another season's money in the Premiership, hence widening the gap between Premiership and Championship clubs.

"The question that needs to be answered and has never been addressed is why elite status was not granted to Championship clubs at the start of this process.

"That decision will have ramifications for clubs for years to come."

Institute were set to meet PSNI in the opening round of the Irish Cup on 9 January

While disappointed by the decision to call off the campaign, Connor insists he "is not disappointed with the clubs who voted the way they did on Monday night".

"I think all the Championship clubs have been put in impossible positions and there are implications financially and for players.

"As a club we wanted elite status for the Championship, we wanted to complete 22 games and we wanted promotion and relegation and that stance has never changed."