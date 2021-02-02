Emma Hayes (right) has steered Chelsea to a Women's Super League record unbeaten run of 33 matches

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says there needs to be more diversity in football after being linked to the vacant manager's job at AFC Wimbledon.

Hayes, 44, has led the Blues to three WSL titles and two FA Cups since 2012.

Her international-laden squad has not lost a league game in over two years.

"When the football world is ready to adhere to the diversity codes so that BAME communities plus women get the opportunities in football then I'll see that as a step forward," Hayes said.

"This is not a conversation about Emma Hayes and AFC Wimbledon, but we should be having larger conversations about creating opportunities across the diverse spectrum so that opportunities in the men's game are not limited to those in the privileged positions."

Hayes, who has also led her side to two Women's Champions League semi-finals, did not directly address whether she had been approached by the League One side other than to say "absolutely not" when asked if they could afford her.

The Dons are looking for a new boss after Glyn Hodges left on Saturday with the club dropping into the relegation zone after losing nine and drawing the other two of their last 11 League One matches.

"The football world needs to wake up and recognise that women, while the game is played by a different gender, is exactly the same sport," she told BBC Sport.

"The same qualities involved with having to manage are exactly the same as it would be for a men's team.

"There's so many quality candidates that can do the job across the men's game, we spend too much time talking about gender and ethnicity instead of quality of candidates."