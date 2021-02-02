Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis celebrates scoring against Estonia in Tallinn in 2019

Northern Ireland will take on Estonia in an away friendly three days before a World Cup 2022 qualifier against Switzerland in Belfast.

The game in Tallinn on 5 September will be their second match against a Baltic nation in three days as it follows a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

NI are also due to play a friendly on 28 March, with it "set to be finalised shortly", according to the IFA.

Estonia were beaten twice by Northern Ireland in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Northern Ireland won 2-0 at Windsor Park in 2019 before a 2-1 victory in Tallinn.

The game will be played at the A Le Coq Arena with the IFA stating that the number of spectators allowed in to the match will depend on the Estonian government's Covid regulations at that time.

Estonia, who have a new head coach in Thomas Häberli, are in the same World Cup qualifying group as Wales, Belgium, Czech Republic and Belarus.

Baraclough will take charge of his first World Cup qualifier when Northern Ireland start their bid to make the Qatar finals against Group C top seeds Italy in Parma on 25 March.