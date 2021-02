Last updated on .From the section Irish

Warrenpoint were set to host a Carrick side sitting bottom of the Premiership

The Premiership game between Warrenpoint Town and Carrick Rangers on Tuesday night is postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Milltown surface passed a 17:00 GMT inspection but was called off an hour before kick-off as conditions deteriorated.

Warrenpoint sit eighth in the standings while Carrick are four points adrift at the bottom.

A new date for the fixture has yet to be arranged.