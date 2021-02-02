Last updated on .From the section Man City

Sergio Aguero's last appearance came as a late substitute in the win at Chelsea on 3 January

Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City's Premier League game at Burnley on Wednesday.

Aguero has not played since 3 January having tested positive for coronavirus, which came after a period in self-isolation because of a close contact.

The Argentina striker, 32, has now returned to City's training ground but manager Pep Guardiola says it will be "weeks" before Aguero is match-fit.

"He is still not training on the field," said the Spanish coach.

"He started moving [Monday] and will need a few weeks to come back. The important thing is he is negative and he can come back to us."

Aguero's season has been disrupted by injuries, limiting him to just three starts in all competitions.

He joined the club in 2011, becoming their all-time leading goalscorer, but is out of contract this summer.