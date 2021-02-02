Coleraine were unable to extend their winning sequence to seven games

Paul O'Neill marked his Cliftonville debut with a late goal as the Reds salvaged a 2-2 draw against Coleraine at the Showgrounds.

Rory Hale put Cliftonville ahead in the fourth minute with a clever lob before Aaron Traynor's leveller.

James McLaughlin poked Coleraine ahead before half-time only for O'Neill to strike four minutes from time.

Coleraine fall four points behind third-placed Crusaders after dropping points for the first time in 2021.

Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin - who handed debuts to O'Neill, Daniel Kearns and Barry Coffey as well as a first start for Kris Lowe - would have been delighted with his side's start as Hale opened the scoring with an audacious finish.

Hale, another January recruit at Solitude, latched onto O'Neill's header before lifting the ball over Coleraine stopper Gareth Deane, who had strayed off his line.

However, Coleraine - who also recovered from conceding an early goal to beat Crusaders on Saturday - responded through an unlikely source as Traynor marked his 100th appearance for the club with an equaliser from close range.

It was not Cliftonville keeper Aaron McCarey's finest moment as he could only push Gareth McConaghie's free-kick back into Traynor's path, the defender making no mistake with the rebound.

January recruits O'Neill and Hale earned Cliftonville a draw in testing conditions at the Showgrounds

Four minutes before the break, McLaughlin turned the game on its head with a poacher's finish at the near post and Cliftonville were lucky not to go two goals down before half-time when Lyndon Kane fired over the bar.

Kane was involved immediately from the restart, too, as his heavy touch fell to O'Neill, who watched his right-footed drive flash inches wide with the flat-footed Deane well beaten.

The lively O'Neill then came to the rescue for Cliftonville, bundling home a scrappy leveller from Daire O'Connor's cross after the Coleraine players had stopped, thinking the ball had gone out for a goal kick when in fact the wind had stopped it from crossing the byline

Then, in a frenetic finish, O'Neill saw another effort strike a post before Parkhill's drive from distance came back off McCarey's crossbar.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney, speaking to Sportsound:

"It's frustrating, we didn't make the best start and Cliftonville got an early goal but credit to our lads, the character they showed was brilliant and we score a couple of good goals.

"In the second half I thought we managed the game quite well, we were tight and compact. Cliftonville had more of the ball but there weren't many attempts on our goal so I thought we were going to see it out for a nice three points.

"It's a freak one at the end, I think Aaron's hit it off the Cliftonville player, it looked like it was going out of play but the wind blew the ball back onto the pitch, so it's a frustrating one."