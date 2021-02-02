Larne players celebrate after Lee Lynch gave the visitors the lead with a 20-yard piledriver

Larne rekindled their Premiership title challenge with a 4-1 win at Glenavon to claim their first victory of 2021.

Lee Lynch's spectacular opener for Larne was cancelled out by a Michael O'Connor penalty in a first half played in awful weather conditions.

But second half goals from skipper Jeff Hughes, Ronan Hale and an Andy Mitchell penalty secured a deserved three points for Tiernan Lynch's side.

Larne end a run of four games without a win and stay second in the table.

The Inver men sit three points behind leaders Linfield, while Glenavon remain in ninth position.

Larne off to a flying start

Despite their stuttering recent form, Larne made a blistering start and almost went ahead inside the opening 60 seconds.

Glenavon goalkeeper Craig Hyland's scuffed clearance saw David McDaid bearing down on his goal and although the striker nicked the ball past Hyland, defender Andrew Doyle was on hand to slide in and clear the goalbound effort behind for a corner.

Hyland's next contribution was a much more positive one as he produced a stunning save low to his left to turn Ronan Hale's curling effort past the post at full stretch.

Another incisive Larne attack inside the opening quarter of an hour saw McDaid once again played in on goal on his left-hand side but Hyland was quickly off his line to block the effort with his body.

Glenavon's first meaningful attack saw leading scorer Danny Purkis make a smart turn on the edge of the penalty area but his low shot was smothered by Conor Devlin.

But Larne's early pressure eventually bore fruit on 20 minutes when they took the lead. Once again it came from a neat build-up which ended with Lynch firing a rasping drive beyond the grasp of Hyland after he had been teed up by Hale.

The lead only lasted five minutes, however, as Glenavon were awarded a penalty after referee Ross Dunlop adjudged that Conor McCloskey's cross had been blocked by the outstretched arm of Albert Watson and O'Connor calmly sent Conor Devlin the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Watson tried to atone for his indiscretion with a curling shot at the other end but Hyland confidently held his effort.

Visitors pull away in second half

Larne regained the lead five minutes into the second half when Mark Randall's inswinging free kick from the left was met by the head of Hughes. It wasn't the cleanest of connections from the Larne skipper but it was enough to loop over the stranded Hyland and in.

And it was 3-1 on 59 minutes when Randall's defence-splitting pass sent Hale racing clear on goal through the middle to slot past the advancing Hyland.

Hale was also involved in Larne's fourth with seven minutes left when he was brought down in the penalty area by Andrew Doyle.

Referee Dunlop pointed to the penalty spot for the second time in the match and substitute Mitchell fired the spot kick straight up the middle to complete a comfortable win.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch and Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound after the game:

Lynch: "I thought we were excellent tonight, from start to finish. We got on the ball and tried to play. The conditions were extremely difficult for both teams and I thought we managed them really well.

"We went 1-0 up and then conceded a penalty - Albert (Watson) says his hand was out because he was running. When it hit his hand I thought 'here we go again' but we showed that grind, determination and hunger to win this game and get down the road with three points.

"The month of January was very disappointing for us and it was very frustrating for us also because we weren't bad.

"Things just didn't go our way but thankfully tonight we kept going and got what I felt we deserved."

Hamilton: "First half I thought we were decent considering our boys hadn't played football for four weeks before Saturday.

"Larne have been playing through this and training full-time as well so the recovery they get is better than our players as well.

"Anybody in football knows you lose your match fitness after two or three weeks so going up against a top team like Larne tonight, it's really difficult for them but I can't fault them for effort.

"We got a goal with a penalty from Mick (O'Connor) and I thought we had done OK going into the half.

"But, as we did against Linfield, we come out in the second half and give away a silly free kick and concede within 10 minutes and you can't allow top teams back into the game.

"The third goal we switched off to a ball played inside of us and then that's when teams like Larne can play the lovely brand of football that they do.

"When you're chasing the game trying to get back into it, they're picking you off and your job becomes impossible."