Dean Brennan led Wealdstone to prootion from Natioal League South last season

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan has left the club.

The 40-year-old had been in charge since May 2019 and led the Stones to promotion to the National League last season.

He leaves with the club six points above the relegation zone but on a run of four successive defeats.

Assistant Stuart Maynard has been placed in temporary charge of the team and will lead them in their FA Trophy game against Darlington on Saturday.