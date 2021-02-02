Italian Coppa Italia - 1st Leg
Inter MilanInter Milan1JuventusJuventus2

Inter Milan 1-2 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo's double puts Juve in charge after first leg of Coppa Italia

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus have won the first leg in four of their last five Coppa Italia semi-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus came from behind to win the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final at Inter Milan.

Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez had put Inter in front, steering a shot past Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on his 1,100th senior appearance.

However, Ashley Young's foul on Juan Cuadrado allowed Ronaldo to level with a penalty.

The Portuguese forward then capitalised on a defensive mistake for his second.

That rounded off the scoring in a bad-tempered encounter, which saw nine players booked as Andrea Pirlo's side earned revenge for their 2-0 Serie A defeat against Inter in January.

Juventus, 13-time winners of the competition, host the second leg in Turin on Tuesday, 9 February (19:45 GMT).

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forPinamontiat 85'minutes
  • 36Darmian
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forSensiat 85'minutes
  • 22VidalBooked at 38minsSubstituted forEriksenat 73'minutes
  • 15YoungBooked at 25minsSubstituted forPerisicat 66'minutes
  • 10Martínez
  • 7SánchezBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 77Buffon
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 28DemiralBooked at 14mins
  • 4de LigtBooked at 47mins
  • 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 32mins
  • 14McKennieSubstituted forChielliniat 90'minutes
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forArthurat 76'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forDaniloat 69'minutes
  • 44KulusevskiSubstituted forChiesaat 90'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMorataat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Arthur
  • 9Morata
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 22Chiesa
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 41Fagioli
  • 51Peeters
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away12

Top Stories