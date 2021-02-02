Erling Braut Haaland scored an extra-time winner as Borussia Dortmund edged past second-tier Paderborn in the third round of the German Cup.
Goals from Emre Can and England winger Jadon Sancho saw the hosts take charge.
But goals from Julian Justvan and a Prince Osei Owusu penalty - which came deep in stoppage time after a VAR review - levelled the tie.
However, 20-year-old Haaland then settled the contest after another VAR review.
The Norwegian has now scored 22 goals in 21 games for Dortmund this term, although he thought that he had sealed their victory much earlier.
But in a remarkable turn of events his goal in the fifth minute of added time was chalked off after a VAR review for an earlier foul in the Dortmund area, which then led to Paderborn's penalty.
The result means that Dortmund have won their last 26 cup matches against opposition from below the Bundesliga.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 35Hitz
- 26Piszczek
- 23Can
- 16Akanji
- 2MoreySubstituted forPasslackat 45'minutes
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forDahoudat 74'minutesBooked at 120mins
- 6DelaneyBooked at 77mins
- 14SchulzSubstituted forGuerreiroat 90'minutes
- 19BrandtSubstituted forReynaat 65'minutes
- 9Haaland
- 7SanchoSubstituted forReusat 117'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Dahoud
- 11Reus
- 13Guerreiro
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 25Unbehaun
- 27Tigges
- 30Passlack
- 32Reyna
Paderborn
Formation 4-3-3
- 17Zingerle
- 3Ananou
- 2Hünemeier
- 13SchonlauBooked at 75mins
- 29Collins
- 22Antwi-AdjeiBooked at 104mins
- 8SchallenbergSubstituted forOwusuat 88'minutes
- 23ThalhammerSubstituted forJustvanat 70'minutes
- 27FührichSubstituted forHellerat 105'minutes
- 18SrbenySubstituted forTerrazzinoat 69'minutes
- 11MichelSubstituted forIngelssonat 24'minutesBooked at 52mins
Substitutes
- 7Owusu
- 10Justvan
- 16Dörfler
- 20Terrazzino
- 21Huth
- 24Heller
- 25Correia
- 31Ingelsson
- 36Okoroji
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away6
- Corners
- Home11
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away17