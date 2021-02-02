Man Utd 9-0 Southampton: How do Ralph Hasenhuttl's side you recover again?

Man Utd 9-0 Southampton: 'What can I say? It's horrible' - Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

Up until the start of last season, only one team had ever been beaten 9-0 in the first 27 years of the Premier League.

Now it has happened to Southampton twice in 16 months.

Manchester United's 9-0 thrashing of the Saints on Tuesday came after Ralph Hasenhuttl's side were thumped by the same scoreline against Leicester in October 2019. United's 9-0 win over Ipswich Town in 1995 was the only other time it has happened.

And, much like in the home defeat by Leicester, Southampton suffered an early setback at Old Trafford with a sending off, this time youngster Alexandre Jankewitz receiving a straight red card after only two minutes.

Hasenhuttl and his side took on a recovery process after that humiliation at the hands of the Foxes, enduring reminders of the result in the build-up to a 2-1 win against the same opponent three months later, and facing up to questions on the one-year anniversary.

They emerged stronger, it seemed, winning five of their first eight league games this season and being praised for their high-energy approach. Only four weeks ago they beat defending champions Liverpool 1-0.

But now the rebuilding starts again.

"We lost again in a horrible way. The same story: one man down and 90 minutes can be long," said Austrian Hassenhuttl, who had nine players out injured against United.

"The lads had no alternatives - no players on the bench, no alternatives to defend better. In the end, it's a different situation to the first time.

"It hurts more to have this result again. But the team is a different one now and we've had a good season so far. Let's see how the season ends."

The punishing numbers for Saints

  • This was Southampton's biggest away defeat in any competition and they have now lost four consecutive league games.
  • Some 35% of Southampton's Premier League goals this season - 12 out of 35 - have been conceded against United.
  • It was the first time United had won a competitive game by more than a five-goal margin against Southampton.
  • The Saints became only the second team in Premier League history to receive two red cards against United at Old Trafford, after Wigan in November 2010.
  • Jankewitz became the first player to be sent off on his first Premier League start since Serge Aurier for Tottenham in September 2017.
James Ward-Prowse
How must Saints captain James Ward-Prowse be feeling? The midfielder was the only player to be on the pitch for all 18 goals of the two 9-0 defeats.

Where do Saints go from here?

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman, speaking on BBC's Match of the Day: "Southampton have to get results - like they did last time [they lost 9-0]. They stuck together and galvanised the team. They need positivity back in the club. They're on a poor run."

Former England forward Dion Dublin, speaking on BBC's Match of the Day: "I like Ralph. He is a very good manager and has a good squad of players who will stick together. It is all about managing what has happened on Tuesday in the best way possible."

BBC Radio Five Live commentator Alistair Bruce-Ball: "I don't think the Southampton board last season, after the 9-0 loss to Leicester, were ever really minded to get rid of Hasenhuttl because they have always trusted in him and they believe in him for the long term.

"There's no worry about this latest defeat at all because they have had such a good start to the campaign and will consider the circumstances behind this latest loss."

And what about Hasenhuttl?

"Yes it hurts. It hurts me the most, but I cannot change it any more - it's happened. The only way is we are together. I sit here and answer and at the moment I've no alternatives over what I do with the team, and that's it."

Analysis - 'Hassenhuttl needs to ensure there is no hangover'

BBC football reporter Simon Stone at Old Trafford

Hassenhuttl was courteous in answering questions and adamant there is a big difference between this 9-0 defeat and the one his side suffered against Leicester.

Then, they went on to lose three more games and draw another before he changed tactics and began a journey that took them to the top of the table earlier this season.

There were some unique factors that conspired against Hassenhuttl's team at Old Trafford - a massive injury list, an early red card and a debatable second one.

Faith in the Austrian to turn the situation around remains high.

But having spent the summer constructing "the Southampton playbook", Hasenhuttl needs to ensure there is no hangover from this shuddering setback, otherwise major questions will need to be answered.

The problem with producing a blueprint is that you don't have a lot of room for manoeuvre if it starts to go wrong.

He still has backing...

And if positivity saw Hasenhuttl through first time around, maybe he can take some solace from this Saints fan...

  • Looks like the City and Pool fans haven't seen this article yet. No the refs are not in United's pockets - every team has had VAR go their way and the other way. Saints have proved they are well drilled, I'd put it down to harsh luck and that Ralph will come back fighting.

  • Glad to see majority of grown up comments here. When your squad is so depleted that you can't fill your bench, even with a 17 year old (who signed professional 6 weeks ago) and 2 goalies on it, and a teenage debutant who gets sent off after 1 minute against a team like United, there's really not much you can do from a managerial viewpoint. Board needed to back him in the transfer window and didn't

  • It's 3 points lost and a bit of embarrassment. Get on with it is how you recover.

  • It's a kind of result that just shouldn't happen to an organised group of professionals. But hey ho. It galvanised them once before, see what happens this time.

    At least the manager had the mettle to stay the course, and the board with him. A couple of bad (or even utterly horrendous) results doesn't make a bad team or head coach.

  • The same way as if it was a 1-0 defeat, since it's 0 points either way.

  • Someone is in the cross hairs of the BBC it seems, waiting to shoot them down.

    Its a bit of freak occurrence with a freak score line, but Southampton have vastly improved and are just going through a bad bit of form.

    Im sure the BBC will do their best to put more and more pressure on him and create as much negativity as possible.

  • Two 9-0 defeats in two seasons is pretty tough to take. I won’t lie.
    However Ralph Hassenhuttl is a fantastic manager and I for one am glad he’s manager of my team.
    We have 9 first team players out atm and half the squad tonight was academy kids. On top of that we had 2 players sent off.
    We’ll come back and put this behind us...just like we did last time.
    Up the saints!

  • Let's face it,some shocking referee/ VAR decisions made it far worse for Southampton,just as against Villa last weekend. They say these things level out over the season,so we should see some more positive results in the coming weeks. Cheer up Ralph,we still luv you.

  • At the end of the day, you don't lose points for letting 9 in. Humiliating defeat sure, but not much difference between losing 4-0 or 9-0 really. How they bounce back is what's important.

  • As long as Webbists such as Dean have control of the whistle, other teams stand no chance against MU.

  • Ralph's still a decent manager, any club with class would have got 4 or 5 under their belts and played kickabout so as not to completely embarrass a side that's got 9 regular players out.

    Shameless showboating from utd, it's why the neutrals can't stomach them.

    • RobinFromPersia20 replied:
      No sure, but your beloved Kloppo or Pep do the same and they are "master tacticians" and showed "ruthless hunger to win"

  • God Rest Your Soul Captain Sir Tom your passing brought me to tears

  • still not City

  • The local Saint press and the Saints forums show that Ralph has the full backing of the Saints fans. 3 weeks ago, we beat Liverpool. We were top of the league in October. Ralph has built a very attacking team, that can't deal with defending properly with 9 men - it just isn't set up for these situations. It was a perfect storm tonight. Very embarrassing once again. But in Ralph we trust.

    • YouCannotBeSerious replied:
      Not a saints fan. But that's bang on

  • If theo Walcott was playing it would have been double

  • "How do Ralph Hasenhuttl's side you recover again?" I don't think the question makes any sense the way it's worded. The copywriter seems to have had finger trouble!

    • The Ginger Beer Snail replied:
      In news about the EU, Laura Kuensberg referred to "cold buckets of water." One must always cool one's buckets before filling them with water.....it's normal for the BBC - their journalists have very low standards and consistently fail to reach them.

  • RH will be fine. I watched them against Villa and they should have got at least point. They are a very well run club and have a loyal fan base. They are not in any danger and I expect them to build again. This was a mad game - there's been plenty of them this season. Saints supporters will keep the faith...
    UTV

  • 'How do Ralph Hasenhuttl's side you recover again?'

    Second rate journalism! What?? Seriously ? Burning the candle at both ends ?😂

  • What a stupid question in the headline. Losing 9-0 is no big deal. Far worse things happen in life. Football is only a game and losing 9-0 is as bad as losing 1-0. The goal difference may well be affected but in all reasonable fairness gaining points is the name of the game in league football and tonight they gained none. It's not like someone died or lost a limb or something. 🙄

    • I hate the BBC replied:
      What a bloody stupid comment. You're obviously not a football fan? "losing 9 nil is as bad as losing 1 nil" You utter bozo.

  • A team decimated by injuries, a very early (justified) red card, dodgy refereeing and an owner who doesn't give two hoots about the club ultimately created a perfect storm for what happened tonight. Under Ralph, Saints bounced back from the last 9-0 thrashing and I reckon they'll bounce back again.

